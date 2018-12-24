Ещё
Далее:
Читайте также:
Ещё
Полицейский с Рублевки: Новогодний беспредел
Комедия
Купить билет
Гринч
Мультфильм, Комедия, Семейный
Купить билет
Аквамен
Боевик, Приключение, Фантастика
Купить билет
Хроники хищных городов
Боевик, Приключение, Фэнтези
Купить билет
Богемская рапсодия
Биография, Драма, Музыкальный
Купить билет
Человек-паук: Через вселенные
Мультфильм, Приключение
Купить билет
Робин Гуд: Начало
Боевик, Приключение, Триллер
Купить билет
Бамблби
Боевик, Приключение, Фантастика
Купить билет
Ральф против интернета
Мультфильм, Приключение, Комедия
Купить билет
Щелкунчик и четыре королевства
Приключение, Фэнтези, Семейный
Купить билет
Дом, который построил Джек
Триллер, Ужасы, Драма
Купить билет
Всё или ничего
Боевик, Приключение, Комедия
Купить билет
Заповедник
Комедия
Купить билет
Звезда родилась
Мюзикл, Мелодрама
Купить билет
Унесённые призраками
Мультфильм, Приключение, Аниме
Купить билет
Ёлки Последние
Комедия
Купить билет
Воспитательница
Драма
Купить билет
Лето
Биография, Драма, Музыкальный
Купить билет
Холодная война
Исторический, Мелодрама, Драма
Купить билет
Под Сильвер-Лэйк
Триллер, Комедия, Драма
Купить билет

Закончены съемки второй части «Чудо-женщины» 

Рамблер 1 час назад
Фото: Кадр из фильма "Чудо-женщина"
О завершении работы над фильмом рассказала исполнительница главной роли Галь Гадот.
Актриса поделилась в своем микроблоге публикацией, что съемки нового кинокомикса DC «Чудо-женщина 1984» закончены.
Мы сделали это! Снова!,
— подписала публикацию Гадот.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

We did it. Again! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves.. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you! Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud… Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal

Публикация от  Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Также актриса отметила, что была в восторге от работы над первым фильмом о Чудо-женщине, но съемки второй принесли еще большее количество положительных эмоций и незабываемых впечатлений.
Галь Гадот отметила, что работа над фильмом проходила в трех странах мира, над проектом работало более 1000 человек, каждый из которых, по словам актрисы, внес свой вклад в общее дело. Режиссеру Пэтти Дженкинс Галь Гадот высказала особую благодарность и призналась, что теперь считает ее своим другом.
Напомним, что премьера второго фильма о Чудо-женщине запланирована на 5 июня 2020 года. Название, под которым лента выйдет на экраны — «Чудо-женщина 1984».
О подробностях сюжета известно мало: скорее всего, события фильма развернутся в 1984 году, также в картине появится персонаж, который предположительно погиб в первом фильме.
Комментарии
Фильмы , Галь Гадот
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Назван самый популярный герой «Игры престолов»1
«Друзья» стали самым «запойным» сериалом 2018 года
Как изменились актеры сериала «Сладкая жизнь»
Полезная подборка новых фильмов
Страшная судьба Фроси Бурлаковой3
Видео
08:58
Как сейчас выглядят актеры «Титаника»
Актеры
02:07
В Сети появился трейлер новых «Людей в черном»
Фильмы
02:59
Никто не пришел проститься: судьба Георгия Вицина
Актеры
12:21
Лучшие моменты из мультфильмов Disney
Фильмы
00:52
«Рабыня Изаура» впервые приехала в Россию
Актеры
03:59
Фильмы, которые могут не понравиться зрителям в 2019
Фильмы Актеры
04:31
Как сложилась жизнь Столярова, сыгравшего Садко
Актеры Фильмы
04:40
Что стало с актрисами сериалов двухтысячных
Актеры Сериалы
08:29
Что цензура вырезала из «Неуловимых мстителей»
Фильмы
02:15
Джон Сноу приручает Беззубика
Актеры
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение