Диджей 44 года вещал для одного слушателя 

Back in 1974, Deke Duncan ran a radio studio in his garden shed which broadcast to just one person — his wife. His lifelong ambition was to broadcast to the whole of Stevenage 📻



This morning he co-presented a show with @justindealey and there was a very special surprise… pic.twitter.com/PGVWLhuN2k— BBC Three Counties (@BBC3CR) 18 ноября 2018 г.